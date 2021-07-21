Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 297.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,246 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $8,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at about $179,560,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,020,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1,144,855.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,106,000 after purchasing an additional 457,942 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at about $31,713,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $102.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $68.09 and a 12-month high of $102.96.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.