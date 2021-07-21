Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.45 Million Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,212 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at $99,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of BDJ stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $10.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.