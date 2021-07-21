Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Integer were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,516,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $508,101,000 after buying an additional 229,325 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Integer by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,149,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,923,000 after purchasing an additional 241,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Integer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,086,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Integer by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 414,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,192,000 after purchasing an additional 34,348 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ITGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $89.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $98.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $290.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.10 million. Integer had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 6.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $989,697.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.