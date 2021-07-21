Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 33,725 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,692 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,725 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.36% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,015,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,966,000 after acquiring an additional 651,351 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,341,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after acquiring an additional 568,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 111,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at $10,175,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Shares of TRST opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.55. The firm has a market cap of $637.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.19.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $44.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.77 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is presently 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST).

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.