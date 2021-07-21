Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 376 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Arcosa were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Arcosa by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 7.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 4,860.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 6.6% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Gabelli raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, G.Research raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcosa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

NYSE ACA opened at $53.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.11. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.39.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.40 million. Analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $686,765.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,881.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $235,386.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,086.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,778 shares of company stock worth $1,532,051 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

