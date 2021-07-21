Tiger Eye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 22,855 APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.62. 15,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,989. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.99. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.75.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). APi Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.28 million. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Lydon bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $50,024.00. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

