Tiger Eye Capital LLC Has $12.13 Million Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 659.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,210 shares during the period. FLEETCOR Technologies accounts for 2.5% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $12,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,121,000 after buying an additional 362,576 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1,249.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after purchasing an additional 47,060 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 734,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,351,000 after purchasing an additional 69,738 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 412,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLT stock traded up $4.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.54. 14,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,618. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.69. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.00.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.