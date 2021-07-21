Tiger Eye Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC trimmed its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 126,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,511,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,568,000 after buying an additional 26,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ferrari by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,933,000 after buying an additional 27,399 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,668,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $582,000. 31.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RACE traded up $2.13 on Wednesday, hitting $206.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,234. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.18. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $176.03 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price (down from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.78.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

