Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan Medical Inc. is focused on the design and development of a robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery. The Company’s SPORT Surgical System includes a surgeon-controlled robotic platform which incorporates a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures through a single incision. The surgical system also includes a surgeon workstation which provides a surgeon with an advanced ergonomic interface to the robotic platform for controlling the instruments and viewing the inside of a patient’s body in 3D during MIS procedures. Titan Medical Inc. is based in ON, Canada. “

TMDI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Titan Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ TMDI opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. Titan Medical has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 3.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.74.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Titan Medical will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDI. Q Capital Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 22.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 134.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the Enos robotic single-access surgical system (Enos system), a single-port robotic surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

