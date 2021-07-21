Total Produce (LON:TOT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $235.00

Total Produce plc (LON:TOT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 235 ($3.07) and last traded at GBX 235 ($3.07), with a volume of 27143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 222 ($2.90).

The company has a market capitalization of £853.70 million and a P/E ratio of 24.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 217.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get Total Produce alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Total Produce’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Total Produce’s payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

Total Produce plc engages in procuring, marketing, and distributing fresh produce, health foods, and consumer goods worldwide. The company operates through Europe Â- Eurozone, Europe Â- Non-Eurozone, International, and Dole segments. It is involved in growing, sourcing, importing, packaging, marketing, and distributing various fresh fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Total Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.