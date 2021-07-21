Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TSCO. raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $187.73.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $183.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.01. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 22.4% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 9.8% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 14.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

