Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Down 6.7%

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) traded down 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $171.08 and last traded at $176.31. 14,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,141,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

