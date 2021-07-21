Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 5,703 call options on the company. This is an increase of 792% compared to the average volume of 639 call options.

NASDAQ:KDMN opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. Kadmon has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $5.73.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,103.69% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kadmon will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KDMN. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Kadmon during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kadmon during the first quarter worth $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kadmon during the first quarter worth $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.