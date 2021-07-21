Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Director Sells $293,085.90 in Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Director Paul A. Camuti sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90.

Paul A. Camuti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of Trane Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $196.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $102.26 and a 52 week high of $197.43.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 56,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $427,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 105,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,547,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.14.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

