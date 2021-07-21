Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stake Cut by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 87.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,017 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 239.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 310.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT opened at $196.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $102.26 and a 1-year high of $197.43. The firm has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.41.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.91%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $661,478.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,720 shares of company stock valued at $41,485,978. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.14.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

