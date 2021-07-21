TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Stock Price Down 3.5%

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)’s stock price was down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 5,598,549 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 44,558,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $358.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.56.

Get TransEnterix alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransEnterix stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) by 131.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.07% of TransEnterix worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for TransEnterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransEnterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.