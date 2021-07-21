Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,684 ($22.00). Travis Perkins shares last traded at GBX 1,626.50 ($21.25), with a volume of 570,221 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TPK shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,953 ($25.52) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travis Perkins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,743.17 ($22.77).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,896.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. The firm has a market cap of £3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -163.71.

In other news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total value of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

