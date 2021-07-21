Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN reduced its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569,217 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 74,785 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Trex were worth $52,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Trex by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 90,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trex by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,401,000 after acquiring an additional 68,522 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Trex by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 29,295 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.56.

NYSE:TREX traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $99.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,419. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.05. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 62.54 and a beta of 1.48. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.32 and a 12-month high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $923,798.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,546 shares of company stock worth $3,016,703. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

