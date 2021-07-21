Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCN. CIBC lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Tricon Residential to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.94.

TSE:TCN opened at C$14.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.76. The stock has a market cap of C$3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of C$9.05 and a 52-week high of C$14.95.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$124.71 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 1.2351428 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$1,761,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,473,575. Insiders sold a total of 197,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,029 over the last three months.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

