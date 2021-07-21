Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCN. CIBC lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Tricon Residential to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.94.
TSE:TCN opened at C$14.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.76. The stock has a market cap of C$3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of C$9.05 and a 52-week high of C$14.95.
In related news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$1,761,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,473,575. Insiders sold a total of 197,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,029 over the last three months.
Tricon Residential Company Profile
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
