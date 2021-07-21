Trifast (LON:TRI) Coverage Initiated at Liberum Capital

Research analysts at Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Trifast (LON:TRI) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 95.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Trifast in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded shares of Trifast to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 213.33 ($2.79).

Shares of TRI stock traded up GBX 7.04 ($0.09) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 133.04 ($1.74). 46,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Trifast has a one year low of GBX 96.60 ($1.26) and a one year high of GBX 170 ($2.22). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 145.30. The company has a market cap of £180.99 million and a PE ratio of 30.94.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

