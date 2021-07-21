Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.01

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.01 and last traded at C$1.92, with a volume of 15829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trilogy International Partners from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Trilogy International Partners from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Trilogy International Partners from C$3.40 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.93. The stock has a market cap of C$115.05 million and a P/E ratio of -1.91.

In other news, Director Brad Horwitz acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,374,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,941,982.08.

About Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL)

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

