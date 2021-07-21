Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $852.27 Million

Equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will announce $852.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $907.36 million and the lowest is $778.13 million. Trip.com Group reported sales of $448.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 533.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.29. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

