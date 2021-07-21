Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) fell 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.22 and last traded at $16.22. 1,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 987,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 3.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 115.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

