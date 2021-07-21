Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 230.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,232,707 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.45% of Truist Financial worth $353,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 391,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 256,515 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 112,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 25,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,191,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,891,000 after purchasing an additional 119,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens upped their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point upped their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708,402. The company has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

