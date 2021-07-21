Truist Securiti Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of VSE in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.68.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $164.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VSEC. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.74. VSE has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.15 million, a P/E ratio of -143.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in VSE during the first quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of VSE by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VSE by 16.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VSE by 15.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of VSE by 94.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.