Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) – Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of HEICO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will earn $2.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.16. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HEI. Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $136.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 2.73. HEICO has a 52 week low of $93.33 and a 52 week high of $148.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.98, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.28.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in HEICO by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 44,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in HEICO in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of HEICO by 7.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 223,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth $600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

