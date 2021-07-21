Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Short Interest Up 29.9% in June

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 989,500 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the June 15th total of 761,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 565,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS:TCNNF opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $53.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.76.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TCNNF shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $60.50 to $60.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen started coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

