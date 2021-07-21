TrustToken (TRU) Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. In the last seven days, TrustToken has traded up 45.8% against the US dollar. One TrustToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges. TrustToken has a total market cap of $50.87 million and approximately $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00047600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00013836 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $250.96 or 0.00788570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

TrustToken Coin Profile

TrustToken (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrustToken

