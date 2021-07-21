Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 51,745 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,745 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.06% of UDR worth $7,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 422.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in UDR by 727.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in UDR by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in UDR by 1,136.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UDR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

NYSE:UDR opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $54.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

In related news, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 11,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $562,214.65. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,509 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,015 over the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.