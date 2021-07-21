Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 57,216 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 57,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,574,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,120 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,486,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,992,000 after purchasing an additional 96,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,022,000 after purchasing an additional 95,427 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,813,000 after purchasing an additional 728,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,516,000 after purchasing an additional 231,291 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $274,120.00. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,111 shares of company stock valued at $33,848,532. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $127.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The Allstate’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James set a $130.49 price target on shares of The Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered their price target on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.96.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

