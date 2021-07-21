Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 68,439 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 1,344.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,439 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 25,504 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,949,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 39,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LSI opened at $113.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.95 and a 52 week high of $114.85.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.04.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $57,509.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

