Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 20.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,478 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,965 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Target were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $200,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock opened at $254.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.19. Target Co. has a one year low of $120.00 and a one year high of $256.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus lifted their target price on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.39.

In other news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,844 shares of company stock worth $5,199,508. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

