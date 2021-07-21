Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $5.55 Million Holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 204.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 184,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,652 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 123.7% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,964,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,000 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 205.4% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,323,000 after buying an additional 877,146 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,381,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,027,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,481,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $68.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.01.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLUE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.69.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.