Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,751 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.07% of Robert Half International worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,759,000 after buying an additional 286,900 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 732.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 27,578 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 58.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 165.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 301,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 188,037 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 48.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $86.47 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RHI. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

