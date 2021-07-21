Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 44,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,060,552 shares.The stock last traded at $12.89 and had previously closed at $13.65.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRQ. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.84.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.38% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter worth $2,757,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 9,048 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 118.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 279,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 151,676 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter worth $36,244,000. 34.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.