Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 89.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,860 shares during the period. Twilio comprises about 1.2% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $25,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 16.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,136 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 58.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,505 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,540,198,000 after purchasing an additional 205,428 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Twilio by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,416,000 after acquiring an additional 81,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,715,000 after acquiring an additional 943,403 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total transaction of $318,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,685 shares of company stock worth $44,707,700. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TWLO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.69.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $4.21 on Wednesday, hitting $394.43. The stock had a trading volume of 41,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,442. The company has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $350.08. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $216.23 and a one year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

