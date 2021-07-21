Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 25,273 Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 8.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 27,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of ALSN opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.42.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

