Twinbeech Capital LP Has $953,000 Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Twinbeech Capital LP lessened its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,889,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,505,000 after purchasing an additional 948,514 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,382,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,186,000 after buying an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,426,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,062,000 after acquiring an additional 53,419 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,563,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,579,000 after acquiring an additional 40,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,373,000 after acquiring an additional 98,235 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $53.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $54.37.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

