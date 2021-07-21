Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $830,000 in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,750 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Foot Locker by 51.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Foot Locker by 46.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 175.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $4,071,187.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $124,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,313 shares of company stock worth $14,523,316 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL stock opened at $57.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.24.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

