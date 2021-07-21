Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $885,000 Investment in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Inari Medical by 26.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,037,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,998,000 after acquiring an additional 423,540 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,105,000 after purchasing an additional 206,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,100,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,763,000 after purchasing an additional 507,832 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 981,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,028,000 after purchasing an additional 356,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 424,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,448,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $766,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 38,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $1,265,506.38. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,644 shares of company stock worth $22,327,394. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $87.11 on Wednesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $127.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.14 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.34.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Inari Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

