Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases 25,941 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 643.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,941 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,247,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $36,386,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,541 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $58,407,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.85. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.74.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $106.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACAD has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995 over the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.