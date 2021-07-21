Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases New Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dendur Capital LP boosted its position in US Foods by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 952,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,322,000 after acquiring an additional 100,357 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in US Foods by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,276,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,649,000 after acquiring an additional 829,586 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in US Foods by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 155,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 95,542 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,749,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,063,000 after acquiring an additional 957,875 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USFD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.16 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

