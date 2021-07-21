Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $1.22 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,871 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,217,000 after acquiring an additional 150,911 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,866,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 54,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 23,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

DELL stock opened at $95.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.11 and a 12 month high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DELL. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

In related news, Director Egon Durban sold 113,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,341,210.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $8,627,785.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,579,761 shares of company stock worth $358,387,724 over the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.