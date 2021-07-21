Twinbeech Capital LP Takes Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 225,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,147,000 after acquiring an additional 62,148 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $517,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 613,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,315,000 after acquiring an additional 201,267 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $140.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.54. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.64 and a beta of 1.29.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

