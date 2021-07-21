U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect U.S. Xpress Enterprises to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $450.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.68 million. On average, analysts expect U.S. Xpress Enterprises to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of USX opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $422.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,000 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

