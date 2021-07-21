UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 1,303 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter worth $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter worth $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

CHEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of CHEF opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.86.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 49,571 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $1,741,924.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,008,557 shares in the company, valued at $35,440,692.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $64,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,782.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,784,005 over the last 90 days. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

