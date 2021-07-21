UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Inogen were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Inogen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,972,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $177,501,000 after purchasing an additional 34,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inogen by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $170,077,000 after purchasing an additional 135,428 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at $517,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Inogen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at $19,805,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $68.52 on Wednesday. Inogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -311.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inogen news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $38,977,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,079,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,186,622.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $460,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,298.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 694,087 shares of company stock worth $39,890,631 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INGN. William Blair upgraded Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Inogen Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

