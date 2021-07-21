UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kraton were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,123,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,482,000 after purchasing an additional 244,433 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 44.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 783,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,654,000 after purchasing an additional 239,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,829,000 after purchasing an additional 47,837 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 264.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 307,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

KRA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE KRA opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.54. Kraton Co. has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $45.88.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $437.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.80 million. Kraton had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. On average, analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

