UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $969,000 Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,983 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Extreme Networks worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Extreme Networks by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXTR. B. Riley increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.03.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 71.36% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $155,625.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,321.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at $671,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,317 shares of company stock worth $2,474,876 in the last 90 days. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

