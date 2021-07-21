UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 134.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.81.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $58.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.77. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 3.17.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anthony Taparo sold 63,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $3,214,373.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,543.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Baldock sold 49,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,450.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,825,580.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,624 shares of company stock worth $8,868,834. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

